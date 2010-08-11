Sir Speedy (born Juan Antonio Ortiz Garcia on September 10, 1984) is a Puerto Rican reggaeton musician.

In 2005, he released a remix of the single Siéntelo ("Feel it") which was originally recorded for the 2001 various artists compilation, Sandunguero by DJ Blass. The remix featured Lumidee and hit the Top 10 in Belgium, Finland, France, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. Billboard called it "the first international reggaetón hit". PopMatters critic Matt Cibula described Speedy as "charismatic and spunky", and said that despite its sometimes mediocre lyrics and Speedy's "thin" voice, Speedy's 2005 album Nueva Generación was possibly the best reggaeton album of the year and "an excellent example of what intelligent and sophisticated but unpretentious pop music can do when it wants to."

Other artists he has worked with include Plan B, Daddy Yankee and Lito & Polaco. Speedy is currently working on new mixtapes for his label Yoko-Joe Records.[citation needed]