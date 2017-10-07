Dean Anthony Fertita (born September 6, 1970) is an American rock multi-instrumentalist. He is best known as a member of the hard rock band Queens of the Stone Age, and as the guitarist and keyboardist for The Dead Weather.

Fertita was the lead singer and guitarist of The Waxwings from the band's formation in 1997 to its breakup in 2005. Fertita then moved on to collaborate with Brendan Benson, playing keyboards and guitar on Benson's solo releases and as a touring keyboard player for The Raconteurs. In 2007, Fertita joined Queens of the Stone Age to replace the late Natasha Shneider on keyboards and occasionally guitar on some songs. In 2009, Fertita released his debut album as a solo artist.

In 2015, Fertita collaborated with his Queens of the Stone Age bandmate Josh Homme in recording Iggy Pop's studio album, Post Pop Depression (2016).