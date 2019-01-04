Donald ByrdAmerican jazz trumpeter. Born 9 December 1932. Died 4 February 2013
Donald Byrd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6xg.jpg
1932-12-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/69f95e5c-4b34-4c8b-b8fe-c59f9296195a
Donald Byrd Biography (Wikipedia)
Donaldson Toussaint L'Ouverture Byrd II (December 9, 1932 – February 4, 2013) was an American jazz and rhythm & blues trumpeter. A sideman for many other jazz musicians of his generation, Byrd was known as one of the only bebop jazz musicians who successfully pioneered the funk and soul genres while remaining a jazz artist. As a bandleader, Byrd was an influence on the early career of Herbie Hancock.
Donald Byrd Tracks
Cristo Redentor
Donald Byrd
Cristo Redentor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xg.jpglink
Cristo Redentor
Last played on
Loungin'
Donald Byrd
Loungin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xg.jpglink
Loungin'
Last played on
Change
Donald Byrd
Change
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xg.jpglink
Change
Last played on
Dominoes
Donald Byrd
Dominoes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xg.jpglink
Dominoes
Last played on
(Falling Like) Dominoes
Donald Byrd
(Falling Like) Dominoes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xg.jpglink
(Falling Like) Dominoes
Last played on
Low Life
Donald Byrd
Low Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xg.jpglink
Low Life
Last played on
Sky High
Donald Byrd
Sky High
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xg.jpglink
Sky High
Last played on
Loving You
Donald Byrd
Loving You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xg.jpglink
Loving You
Last played on
Love Has Come Around
Donald Byrd
Love Has Come Around
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xg.jpglink
Love Has Come Around
Last played on
Change (Makes You Wanna Hustle)
Donald Byrd
Change (Makes You Wanna Hustle)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xg.jpglink
Change (Makes You Wanna Hustle)
Last played on
Wind Parade
Donald Byrd
Wind Parade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xg.jpglink
Wind Parade
Last played on
Donald Byrd
Love Has Come Around
Donald Byrd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Donald Byrd
Performer
Last played on
Think Twice
Donald Byrd
Think Twice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xg.jpglink
Think Twice
Last played on
Places and Spaces
Donald Byrd
Places and Spaces
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xg.jpglink
Places and Spaces
Last played on
Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)
Donald Byrd
Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xg.jpglink
Pretty Baby
Donald Byrd
Pretty Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xg.jpglink
Pretty Baby
Last played on
Where Are We Going?
Donald Byrd
Where Are We Going?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xg.jpglink
Where Are We Going?
Last played on
Dominoes (Original 12 Mix)
Donald Byrd
Dominoes (Original 12 Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xg.jpglink
Black Byrd
Donald Byrd
Black Byrd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xg.jpglink
Black Byrd
Last played on
Little Rootie Tootie
Pepper Adams
Little Rootie Tootie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xg.jpglink
Little Rootie Tootie
Last played on
Lansana's Priestess
Donald Byrd
Lansana's Priestess
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xg.jpglink
Lansana's Priestess
Last played on
