Narrow PlainsFormed 1 February 2012
Narrow Plains
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2012-02-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/69f7d762-fb78-444e-9b13-7d0b9e76b1f8
Narrow Plains Tracks
Sort by
I Should've Known
Narrow Plains
I Should've Known
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Should've Known
Last played on
So Rewind
Narrow Plains
So Rewind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Rewind
Last played on
Ghost
Narrow Plains
Ghost
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ghost
Last played on
Running To Your Door
Narrow Plains
Running To Your Door
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Running To Your Door
Last played on
Back to artist