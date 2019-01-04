The Product G&B is an American R&B duo made up of David McRae also known as Sincere Gubano and Marvin Moore-Hough also known as Money Harm. They were associated with Wyclef Jean's The Refugee Camp.

Since their debut in 1998, the duo lent their vocals to several tracks on Pras' Ghetto Supastar album, including the single "Blue Angels".

Wyclef Jean convinced Arista Records chief Clive Davis to release "Maria Maria", the duo's collaboration with Carlos Santana, as a single, which contributed to Santana's Supernatural album eventually selling over 30 million copies worldwide. The song became a worldwide number-one hit. "Maria Maria" was named the third most successful song on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also won a Grammy Award in 2000. The duo also released the singles, "Cluck Cluck" and "Dirty Dancin'".

In 2008, they were featured on 50 Cent's "Tired of Being Broke". In 2009, they were featured on Squala Orphan's song "U Don't Know" from the album Unheard Cries.

In 2011, they formed the rock band called Guitars N Bandanaz with Sincere and rapper Mike Street.