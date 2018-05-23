Kurt NilsenBorn 29 September 1978
Kurt Nilsen
Kurt Nilsen Biography (Wikipedia)
Kurt Erik Kleppe Nilsen (born 29 September 1978) is a Norwegian pop/country singer. He won the first season of the Norwegian version of the reality television show Pop Idol, which aired on TV 2 in May 2003. He then won a one-off international version of Pop Idol, called World Idol on 1 January 2004, featuring winners of the various national Idol shows.
I
Kurt Nilsen
Crazy Crazy Nights
Kurt Nilsen
Never Easy
Kurt Nilsen
