Sleepy TomBorn 5 January 1990
Sleepy Tom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05v58dl.jpg
1990-01-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/69f2d0f8-c7ed-4545-8bad-0f9d79462f8d
Sleepy Tom Biography (Wikipedia)
Cam Tatham, known by his stage name Sleepy Tom, is a Canadian DJ and music producer. He released his first EP The Currency on Fool's Gold Records in March 2013. The music video for lead track, "The Currency", debuted on Rolling Stone's website. In August 2014, he played at the fifth annual Squamish Valley Music Festival. The Vancouver-based producer and DJ went on to remix tracks for some of the heavier hitters of the EDM scene at that time, like Zeds Dead, Martin Solveig, and Diplo, who would collaborate with Sleepy Tom to score a U.K. hit ("Be Right There") in 2015
Sleepy Tom Tracks
Be Right There
Diplo
Be Right There
Be Right There
Intoxicated (Sleepy Tom Remix)
Martin Solveig
Intoxicated (Sleepy Tom Remix)
Intoxicated (Sleepy Tom Remix)
PLANS
Sleepy Tom
PLANS
PLANS
