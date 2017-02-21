Conrad SchnitzlerGerman experimental electronic musician. Born 17 March 1937. Died 4 August 2011
Conrad Schnitzler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1937-03-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/69f20d99-1e04-4a18-aa6b-d31cd5331267
Conrad Schnitzler Biography (Wikipedia)
Conrad ("Conny") Schnitzler (17 March 1937 – 4 August 2011) was a prolific German experimental musician. Schnitzler's father was German, his mother was Italian. He had a wife and they had three children, one of whom is son Gregor Schnitzler, who was born in 1964 in Berlin and who is a film director.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Conrad Schnitzler Tracks
Sort by
10/1975
Conrad Schnitzler
10/1975
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
10/1975
Last played on
Metall 1
Conrad Schnitzler
Metall 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Metall 1
Last played on
Conrad & Sohn 2
Conrad Schnitzler
Conrad & Sohn 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Conrad & Sohn 2
Last played on
289-9
Conrad Schnitzler & Pyrolater, Conrad Schnitzler & Pyrolator
289-9
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
289-9
Composer
Last played on
Ballet Statique 2
Conrad Schnitzler
Ballet Statique 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ballet Statique 2
Last played on
2
Conrad Schnitzler
2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
2
Last played on
11 (Original Mix)
Conrad Schnitzler
11 (Original Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
11 (Original Mix)
Last played on
HongKong
Conrad Schnitzler
HongKong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
HongKong
Last played on
Blau Bonus 1 & 2
Conrad Schnitzler
Blau Bonus 1 & 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blau Bonus 1 & 2
Last played on
Conrad Schnitzler Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist