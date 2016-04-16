The Fred Smith Orchestra
The Fred Smith Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/69ef72a9-c0f2-474e-9ca5-c689050d081f
The Fred Smith Orchestra Tracks
Sort by
The Same Old Thing (instr.)
The Fred Smith Orchestra
The Same Old Thing (instr.)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Do The Philly Dog (Instr.)
The Fred Smith Orchestra
Baby Do The Philly Dog (Instr.)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist