Simian Mobile Disco
Simian Mobile Disco are an English electronic music duo and production team, formed in 2003 by James Ford and Jas Shaw of the band Simian. Musically, they are known for their analogue production. Ford is also known for his production work.
Simian Mobile Disco Performances & Interviews
Kate Moross: The Relationship Between Sound & Art
Award-winning illustrator and art director Kate Moross on the relationship between music and art.
Kate Moross: The Relationship Between Sound & Art
B. Traits - Club Scouts - XOYO
B Traits, 2 Bears & Simian Mobile Disco all share the love for XOYO in London.
B. Traits - Club Scouts - XOYO
Simian Mobile Disco - Hall of Fame
Simian Mobile Disco in the Hall of Fame.
Simian Mobile Disco - Hall of Fame
Simian Mobile Disco - Interview
James and Jas of Simian Mobile Disco talk about their new album Whorl.
Simian Mobile Disco - Interview
Simian Mobile Disco speak to Stuart Maconie
Simian Mobile Disco's James Ford and Jas Shaw catch up with Stuart Maconie.
Simian Mobile Disco speak to Stuart Maconie
Simian Mobile Disco Tracks
Playlists featuring Simian Mobile Disco
Past BBC Events
6 Music Festival: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8qbj5/acts/amg4wh
Tyneside
2015-02-21T11:18:35
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02kk3l5.jpg
21
Feb
2015
6 Music Festival: 2015
Tyneside
Sónar: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evhbj5
Barcelona
2012-06-14T11:18:35
14
Jun
2012
Sónar: 2012
Barcelona
Zane Lowe Sessions: Simian Mobile Disco
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egc8q9
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2012-05-16T11:18:35
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013wcgy.jpg
16
May
2012
Zane Lowe Sessions: Simian Mobile Disco
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
