Jon Kennedy is a drummer and electronic musician who was born in Dukinfield, Greater Manchester, England. He was discovered in 2000 when he passed a demo CD to Ninja Tune artist Mr Scruff. Scruff played tracks from the CD soon after on his "Unfold" radio show on Brighton's Juice 107.2. Brighton-based Tru Thoughts independent record label contacted Kennedy on hearing the tracks and signed him. Having recorded in Mr Scruff's Stockport studio, Kennedy now lives and records in Bristol, and regularly plays in both Bristol and London.

His first three 12" singles, and his debut album, We're Just Waiting For You Now were released between 2001 and 2002 on Tru Thoughts. In 2002, Kennedy joined Grand Central Records, releasing his second album in 2003. The album featured collaborations with new label-mates Kate Rogers and Aim, whom he also toured with. His third album, "Useless Wooden Toys" was released in 2005, on which he performed vocals on several tracks.

As a live act, he performs with a six piece band and plays drums himself. The rest of the live band is made up of Dan Coggins on guitar, Ben Thomas on bass, Naomi Hart on keyboard, Sarah Scott on vocals and Bernard Moss of Pork Recordings on flute and alto sax.