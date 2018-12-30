Christopher MartinJamaican Reggae artist. Born 14 February 1987
Christopher Martin Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Oteng Martin (born 14 February 1987) is a Reggae or Dancehall singer/songwriter from St. Catherine, Jamaica. Chris won Digicel Rising Stars in 2005 (the Jamaican version of "American Idol") and is best known for the songs "Take My Wings", "Giving It" and "I'll Be Your Driver".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christopher Martin Tracks
I'm A Big Deal
Christopher Martin
I'm A Big Deal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ws1wh.jpglink
I'm A Big Deal
Last played on
Cheaters Prayer
Christopher Martin
Cheaters Prayer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ws1wh.jpglink
Cheaters Prayer
Last played on
Life
Christopher Martin
Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ws1wh.jpglink
Life
Last played on
Better Than The Stars (1Xtra in Jamaica 2018)
Christopher Martin
Better Than The Stars (1Xtra in Jamaica 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Better Than The Stars (1Xtra in Jamaica 2018)
Performer
Last played on
Can't Do It Again (1Xtra in Jamaica 2018)
Christopher Martin
Can't Do It Again (1Xtra in Jamaica 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Do It Again (1Xtra in Jamaica 2018)
Performer
Last played on
Can't Dweet Again
Chris Martin
Can't Dweet Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmyd.jpglink
Can't Dweet Again
Last played on
Te Quero So Para Mim vs. Tropical Escape Riddim
Susie Ledge
Te Quero So Para Mim vs. Tropical Escape Riddim
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br328.jpglink
Te Quero So Para Mim vs. Tropical Escape Riddim
Last played on
47th Floor Riddim vs. For Life
Busy Signal
47th Floor Riddim vs. For Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5l8.jpglink
47th Floor Riddim vs. For Life
Last played on
Better Than The Stars
Christopher Martin
Better Than The Stars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ws1wh.jpglink
Better Than The Stars
Last played on
Gyal Dem Love We
Christopher Martin
Gyal Dem Love We
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ws1wh.jpglink
Gyal Dem Love We
Last played on
Under The Influence
Christopher Martin
Under The Influence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ws1wh.jpglink
Under The Influence
Last played on
My Love
Christopher Martin
My Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ws1wh.jpglink
My Love
Last played on
David Rodigans 1 Drop : My Love By Christopher Martin
Christopher Martin
David Rodigans 1 Drop : My Love By Christopher Martin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ws1wh.jpglink
Blackboard
Christopher Martin
Blackboard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rpzrh.jpglink
Blackboard
Performer
Last played on
Under The Influence (Remix) (feat. Chip)
Christopher Martin
Under The Influence (Remix) (feat. Chip)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ws1wh.jpglink
Under The Influence (Remix) (feat. Chip)
Last played on
Easy Like Sunday Morning
Christopher Martin
Easy Like Sunday Morning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ws1wh.jpglink
Easy Like Sunday Morning
Last played on
Let Her Go vs. Nha Musica
Christopher Martin
Let Her Go vs. Nha Musica
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ws1wh.jpglink
Let Her Go vs. Nha Musica
Last played on
