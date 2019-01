Christopher Oteng Martin (born 14 February 1987) is a Reggae or Dancehall singer/songwriter from St. Catherine, Jamaica. Chris won Digicel Rising Stars in 2005 (the Jamaican version of "American Idol") and is best known for the songs "Take My Wings", "Giving It" and "I'll Be Your Driver".

