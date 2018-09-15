Samantha JonesBorn 17 November 1943
Samantha Jones
Born 17 November 1943
1943-11-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/69e6a3ac-8d7a-4f8b-ac5b-f095708517d9
Samantha Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Owen (born 17 November 1943), known as Samantha Jones is a former English singer whose career spanned the mid-1960s through the early 1980s. She won three international pop music contests and charted records in the Benelux countries. Her recordings later experienced a revival on the Northern soul scene.
Samantha Jones Tracks
Surrounded By A Ray Of Sunshine
Samantha Jones
Surrounded By A Ray Of Sunshine
I Deserve It
Samantha Jones
I Deserve It
I Deserve It
Last played on
Wait Until Dark
Henry Mancini
Wait Until Dark
Wait Until Dark
Last played on
One Step Ahead
Sly N Robbie & Samantha Jones
One Step Ahead
One Step Ahead
Performer
Last played on
Put A Little Love In Your Heart
Samantha Jones
Put A Little Love In Your Heart
Put A Little Love In Your Heart
Last played on
The Feeling I Get When You're Near Me
Samantha Jones
The Feeling I Get When You're Near Me
Samantha Jones
The TC Theme
Samantha Jones
The TC Theme
The TC Theme
Last played on
Do I Still Figure In Your Life
Samantha Jones
Do I Still Figure In Your Life
Do I Still Figure In Your Life
Last played on
