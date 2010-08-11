T‐BoneChristian rapper Rene Sotomayor. Born 11 August 1973
T‐Bone Biography (Wikipedia)
Rene Francisco Sotomayor, better known by the stage name T-Bone, is a conscious/inspirational Christian rapper. His father is Nicaraguan and his mother is Salvadoran. His name came from being called 'Bones' as a youngster because he was very skinny. The 'T' was "added to give the name a little slang edge."
