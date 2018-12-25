Nipple ErectorsFormed 1977. Disbanded 1981
Nipple Erectors
1977
Nipple Erectors Biography (Wikipedia)
The Nipple Erectors (also known as The Nips) were an English punk rock band formed in London in 1976 by female punk artist Shanne Bradley and are notable as having been Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan's first musical group.
Nipple Erectors Tracks
All The Time In The World
King Of The Bop
King Of The Bop
Gabrielle
Gabrielle
All The Time In The World
Venus In Bovver Boots
