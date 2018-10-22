John HoganCountry & Irish Singer
John Hogan
John Hogan Biography
John Hogan (born August 31, 1958), is an Irish country music singer-songwriter and guitar player. To date, he has released 16 CDs and a live concert DVD. Hogan was born in Kilbeggan, County Westmeath and is often referred to as the 'Prince of Irish country music' as well as the 'Offaly Rover'.
John Hogan Tracks
Charleville
Rollin' Home
Longing for the Old Days
Blue Moon of Kentucky
Na Na Na
Love Is
Somewhere Between
Una Paloma Blanca
It Keeps Right On Hurting
