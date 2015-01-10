Shelby Earl is an American singer-songwriter and musician based in Seattle, Washington. Earl's first solo album, Burn the Boats, was produced by John Roderick (featuring members of Telekinesis, The Long Winters, Fleet Foxes and more) and released on Local 638 Records (owned and operated by Visqueen's Rachel Flotard). In 2011 NPR's Ann Powers named Earl her "new favorite songwriter" and Amazon.com dubbed her album the "#1 Outstanding 2011 Album You Might Have Missed".

Since the release of her debut album, Earl has opened for Benjamin Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie, Loudon Wainwright III, Rhett Miller of the Old 97s, Crooked Fingers, Lavender Diamond, The White Buffalo, Felice Brothers, Tom Brosseau, Aaron Lee Tasjan and more.

In April 2013, Rolling Stone suggested Earl's song "Everyone Belongs to Someone" be included on Zach Braff's Garden State follow-up film.

Earl released her second solo album, Swift Arrows, produced by Seattle indie folk artist Damien Jurado, in July 2013. The album was recorded live at Seattle's Columbia City Theater and was well received by such outlets as NPR ("Music For Folks Who've Been Through a Few Things"), Salon.com ("SXSW: Meet Shelby Earl, the singer you need to know"), and Rolling Stone ("Shelby Earl Comes Out Firing in 'Swift Arrows") .