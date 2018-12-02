Lisa KirkBorn 25 February 1925. Died 11 November 1990
Lisa Kirk
1925-02-25
Lisa Kirk Biography (Wikipedia)
Lisa Kirk (February 25, 1925 – November 11, 1990) was an American actress and singer noted for her comic talents and rich contralto (her voice was called a husky alto).
Lisa Kirk Tracks
We Open In Venice
Patricia Morison
We Open In Venice
We Open In Venice
The Gentlemen Is a Dope
Lisa Kirk
The Gentlemen Is a Dope
The Gentlemen Is a Dope
Always True To You (In My Fashion)
Lisa Kirk
Always True To You (In My Fashion)
Everything's Coming Up Roses
Lisa Kirk
Everything's Coming Up Roses
Everything's Coming Up Roses
Tap Your Troubles Away
Lisa Kirk
Tap Your Troubles Away
Tap Your Troubles Away
We Open In Venice
Patricia Morrison
We Open In Venice
We Open In Venice
How Come You Do Me Like You Do?
Lisa Kirk
How Come You Do Me Like You Do?
How Come You Do Me Like You Do?
Exactly Like You
Lisa Kirk
Exactly Like You
Exactly Like You
Why Can't You Behave?
Lisa Kirk
Why Can't You Behave?
Why Can't You Behave?
