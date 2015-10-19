Willi Domgraf-FassbaenderBorn 19 February 1897. Died 13 February 1978
Willi Domgraf-Fassbaender
1897-02-19
Biography (Wikipedia)
Willi Domgraf-Fassbaender (19 February 1897, Aachen - 13 February 1978, Nuremberg) was a German operatic baritone, particularly associated with Mozart and Verdi roles. He is considered to have been one of the best lyric baritones of the inter-war period.
The Marriage of Figaro - Act 2 finale
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Marriage of Figaro - Act 2 finale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
The Marriage of Figaro - Act 2 finale
Conductor
Last played on
Cinque ... dieci .. venti from The Marriage of Figaro
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Cinque ... dieci .. venti from The Marriage of Figaro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Cinque ... dieci .. venti from The Marriage of Figaro
Conductor
Last played on
