Leon BridgesBorn 13 July 1989
Leon Bridges
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02wldxb.jpg
1989-07-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/69d9dfd7-19b7-4a75-8a53-9f733fb5d774
Leon Bridges Biography (Wikipedia)
Todd Michael "Leon" Bridges (born July 13, 1989) is an American soul singer, songwriter and record producer from Fort Worth, Texas. He is best known for his song "Coming Home", which received regular airplay and was also a Top 10 Most Viral Track on Spotify. Bridges' debut album, also titled Coming Home, was released on June 23, 2015, on Columbia Records and subsequently nominated for Best R&B Album at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards.
Leon Bridges Tracks
Bad Bad News
Leon Bridges
Bad Bad News
Bad Bad News
If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)
Leon Bridges
If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)
If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)
Beyond
Leon Bridges
Beyond
Beyond
Present Without a Bow (feat. Leon Bridges)
Kacey Musgraves
Present Without a Bow (feat. Leon Bridges)
Present Without a Bow (feat. Leon Bridges)
Coming Home
Leon Bridges
Coming Home
Coming Home
Liberated (feat. Leon Bridges)
DeJ Loaf
Liberated (feat. Leon Bridges)
Liberated (feat. Leon Bridges)
If It Feels Good
Leon Bridges
If It Feels Good
If It Feels Good
Bad Bad News
Leon Bridges
Bad Bad News
Bad Bad News
River
Leon Bridges
River
River
Mrs
Leon Bridges
Mrs
Mrs
