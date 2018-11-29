A★TeensFormed 1998. Disbanded 2006
A-Teens (stylized as A★TEENS or A*Teens) were a Swedish pop music group from Stockholm, Sweden, formed by Niklas Berg in 1998 as an ABBA tribute band called ABBA★TEENS and later renamed A★TEENS. The band members were Marie Serneholt, Amit Sebastian Paul, Dhani Lennevald and Sara Lumholdt. The band's debut album became a success around the world. In 2001, it was reported that the band had sold 6 million albums worldwide.
After six years together, the band announced they would take a break in 2004 after the release of their Greatest Hits album. Each song from that album became a Top 20 hit in at least one country around the world.
