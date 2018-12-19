Al JohnsonNew Orleans musician "Carnival Time". Born 20 June 1939
Al Johnson
1939-06-20
Al "Carnival Time" Johnson (born June 20, 1939, in New Orleans, Louisiana) is an American singer and piano player best known for the Mardi Gras song "Carnival Time".
