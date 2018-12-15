1910 Fruitgum Co.Formed 1967
1910 Fruitgum Co.
1967
1910 Fruitgum Co. Biography (Wikipedia)
The 1910 Fruitgum Company is an American bubblegum pop band of the 1960s. The group's Billboard Hot 100 hits were "Simon Says", "May I Take A Giant Step", "1, 2, 3, Red Light", "Goody Goody Gumdrops", "Indian Giver", "Special Delivery", and "The Train".
1910 Fruitgum Co. Tracks
Simon Says
1910 Fruitgum Co.
Simon Says
Simon Says
Simple Simon Says
1910 Fruitgum Co.
Simple Simon Says
Simple Simon Says
Goody Goody Gumdrops
1910 Fruitgum Co.
Goody Goody Gumdrops
Goody Goody Gumdrops
Indian Giver
1910 Fruitgum Co.
Indian Giver
Indian Giver
1,2,3 Red Light
1910 Fruitgum Co.
1,2,3 Red Light
1,2,3 Red Light
1910 Fruitgum Co. Links
