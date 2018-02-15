Other Lives is an American indie rock band from Stillwater, Oklahoma, United States.

The band originally formed in 2004 as Kunek and released one album in 2006 under that name. Other Lives' self-titled album was released physically April 7, 2009 by TBD Records and digitally March 17, 2009. The album was recorded in Los Angeles and produced by Joey Waronker.

According to their official Facebook page current band members are Jesse Tabish (piano, guitar, lead vocals), Jonathon Mooney (piano, violin, guitar, percussion, trumpet) & Josh Onstott (bass, keys, percussion, guitar, backing vocals)

"For 12" was featured as KCRW's "Today's Top Tune" on October 27, 2010.

Other Lives finished working on their album Tamer Animals in February 2011. The album was released on May 10, 2011, in the USA and August 29, 2011, in UK/Europe. The album was critically well-received, and Thom Yorke's supergroup Atoms for Peace has released a remix of the title track next year.

In the summer of 2011, the band toured with S. Carey and The Rosebuds. Following a month of shows in the UK, the band joined Bon Iver in September in the USA and Canada and played at Iceland Airwaves festival. The band returned to the UK in October to support Chapel Club in London on October 18. The band opened for Radiohead on the first leg of their 2012 North American tour in February and March, 2012, and also played 2012 Coachella Festival.