Rajesh RoshanBorn 24 May 1955
Rajesh Roshan
1955-05-24
Rajesh Roshan Biography
Rajesh Roshan Lal Nagrath (born 24 May 1955) is a Hindi cinema music director and composer. He is the son of music director Roshan.
Sannata Theme
Disco 82
Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani
Superman, Superman
Ek Munda
Zindagi Do Pal Ki
