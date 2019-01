The Electric Swing Circus are a six piece electro swing band based in Birmingham, UK. The line up features Vicki Olivia and Fe Salomon (vocals), Chandra Walker (drums and keyboard), Tom Hyland (guitar), Rashad Gregory (samples, MPC & synths) and Patrick Wreford (electric double bass and bass synth). The Electric Swing Circus formed in June 2011. The band’s preview EP, Penniless Optimist, was released in September 2011, and their debut album "Electric Swing Circus" in May 2013 and release their second album "It Flew By" in January 2017.