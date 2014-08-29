Jo O’MearaBorn 29 April 1979
Jo O’Meara
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqh0g.jpg
1979-04-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/69c2107a-067e-4acf-8224-d097fbbf1d29
Jo O’Meara Biography (Wikipedia)
Joanne Valda O'Meara (born 29 April 1979) is an English singer and songwriter. She was member of pop group S Club 7 between 1999 and 2003. Her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother was cut short. O'Meara has been a member of spin-off group S Club 3 since 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jo O’Meara Tracks
Sort by
Every Kind Of People
Jo O’Meara
Every Kind Of People
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh0g.jpglink
Every Kind Of People
Last played on
Jo O’Meara Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist