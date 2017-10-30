Twelfth NightFormed September 1978. Disbanded 1987
Twelfth Night
1978-09
Twelfth Night Biography (Wikipedia)
Twelfth Night are an English neo-progressive rock band of the 1980s, reformed between 2007 and 2012 and again in 2014. The BBC has described them as Reading's biggest band of the 1980s.
Twelfth Night Tracks
Sequences- Reading 1983
Poet Sniff's A Flower - Reading 1983
Creepshow - Reading 1983
Creepshow - Reading 1983
The Ceiling Speak - Reading Featival 1983
The Honeymoon is Over
