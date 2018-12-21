Guy Gerber (born 1974 in Holon, near Tel Aviv) is an Israeli electronic DJ/producer and musician who works in the underground techno scene. His projects range from collaborating with hip hop figure Puff Daddy, to starting a left-field night at the Ibiza club, the Pacha.

After contributing a track to the label's 'Cocoon Compilation F' album, Gerber’s first full length album ‘Late Bloomers’ was released on Sven Väth’s Cocoon Recordings imprint in June 2007 and featured two worldwide club hits in ‘Belly Dancing’ and ‘Sea Of Sand’ which he recorded with his Israeli production friend Shlomi Aber. Following this album, Gerber released 'My Invisible Romance'. In addition to his productions, Gerber also found time to remix New Order and Dominik Eulberg as well as setting up his own label Supplement Facts. In 2012 and 2013, the artist delivered a Fabric album made up of entirely original new productions; then 'Who's Stalking Who' was an LP closer to an extended composition than anything else. More recently, Gerber has remixed worthy mentions such as ‘The L Word’ by Deniz Kurtel and ‘Hungry For The Power’ by Azari & III.