Walter E. "Jack" Rollins (September 15, 1906 – January 1, 1973) was an American musician of Keyser, West Virginia. Along with Steve Nelson, he co-wrote "Here Comes Peter Cottontail," used in the Easter special of the same name, in 1949, and "Frosty the Snowman" in 1950. Jack Rollins also wrote "Smokey the Bear" for the public-service mascot Smokey Bear, and co-wrote many country songs for artists such as Gene Autry, Hank Snow, George Jones and Eddy Arnold.

Rollins died on January 1, 1973, and is buried in Queens Point Memorial Cemetery in Keyser.