Jack RollinsBorn 15 September 1906. Died 1 January 1973
Jack Rollins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1906-09-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/69bebfe6-35fd-4b2f-b5db-81f14a179fe9
Jack Rollins Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter E. "Jack" Rollins (September 15, 1906 – January 1, 1973) was an American musician of Keyser, West Virginia. Along with Steve Nelson, he co-wrote "Here Comes Peter Cottontail," used in the Easter special of the same name, in 1949, and "Frosty the Snowman" in 1950. Jack Rollins also wrote "Smokey the Bear" for the public-service mascot Smokey Bear, and co-wrote many country songs for artists such as Gene Autry, Hank Snow, George Jones and Eddy Arnold.
Rollins died on January 1, 1973, and is buried in Queens Point Memorial Cemetery in Keyser.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jack Rollins Tracks
Sort by
Frosty The Snowman
Cocteau Twins
Frosty The Snowman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdjq.jpglink
Frosty The Snowman
Last played on
Back to artist