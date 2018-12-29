Adrian Younge (born 1978) is an American composer, arranger and music producer based in the Los Angeles area. He is also an entertainment law professor and edits and scores films.

Younge played bass and keyboards in a band during the late 1990s, and began composing after sampling records with an MPC. He quickly learned to play several instruments and experimented with analog recordings which resulted in the Italian influenced Venice Dawn, which he released on EP. In 2009 his soundtrack for the film Black Dynamite was released on the Wax Poetics label. In 2011 Younge revived and expanded Venice Dawn into a longer work called Something about April. In 2013 he released Adrian Younge Presents the Delfonics and Twelve Reasons to Die with Ghostface Killah. Younge also operates a vinyl record store in Los Angeles called Artform Studio. Younge, along with Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest, produced Kendrick Lamar's "untitled 06" song featuring CeeLo Green. Younge has a law degree from the American College of Law.