André Coelho Matos (born September 14, 1971) is a Brazilian vocalist, pianist and composer. He was involved in the heavy metal bands Viper, Angra, Shaaman and Symfonia. Since October 2006 André Matos has been dedicating his time to his solo band. In 2012, he was ranked #77 at the list of 100 Greatest Voices of Brazilian Music by Rolling Stone Brasil.