Dead Hollywood StarsBorn 19 December 1973
Dead Hollywood Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973-12-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/69b5dcb6-b50e-4b13-97c5-f1aee368c952
Dead Hollywood Stars Biography (Wikipedia)
Dead Hollywood Stars is a cross-genre electronic music project of the Canadian musician John Sellekaers. Because of its use of guitars and nostalgic atmospheres journalists have compared the project's sound to the work of Italian composer Ennio Morricone.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dead Hollywood Stars Tracks
Sort by
Dead Hollywood Stars Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist