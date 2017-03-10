The Ordinary Boys are an English indie rock band from Worthing, West Sussex. Originally a hardcore outfit named Next in Line, they are influenced by punk rock and Britpop music, as well as the bands The Clash, The Specials, The Jam, The Kinks and The Smiths. Their name derives from a Morrissey song, "The Ordinary Boys". The membership of the band that originally split up in 2008 consisted of founding members Samuel Preston (vocals, rhythm guitar) – generally known simply by his surname "Preston", William Brown (lead guitar), James Gregory (bass), plus Simon Goldring (drums) who had replaced Charlie "Chuck" Stanley in 2005. In October 2015 they returned with a new album, their fourth, titled "The Ordinary Boys" on their own imprint label Treat Yourself. A 25-date UK tour from mid-October 2015 to mid-November 2015 to promote the album followed.