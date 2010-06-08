Valérie Sajdik is an Austrian pop singer, lyricist, host and actress.

Valerie Sajdik achieved her first chart successes with the girl band C-bra and became famous through lead singing in her band Saint Privat, which was very successful in the mid-2000s. She has since released three solo albums and tours internationally. She splits her time between living in Austria and France, and is tri-lingual (French, German, English). February 2010, she was invited to perform at the Vancouver Cultural Olympiads (Francophone Side) and performed on CBC Radio-Canada. She performed "Noyé" written by Vox and also her original "Une fois à la vie", both from her 2010 album, Ich Bin Du Bist. Her third solo album Les Nuits Blanches is a soundtrack of her sleepless ‚White Nights‘ featuring jazz chansons in various languages - French, English, German and Russian.