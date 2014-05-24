Stig AndersonBorn 25 January 1931. Died 12 September 1997
Stig Anderson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1931-01-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/69b25c47-780d-46e5-ae44-1f116337b95e
Stig Anderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Stig Erik Leopold Anderson (25 January 1931 – 12 September 1997) better known as Stikkan Anderson, was a Swedish music manager, lyricist and music publisher who was the co-founder of Polar Music, and best known for managing the Swedish pop band ABBA.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stig Anderson Tracks
Sort by
Knowing Me, Knowing You
Benny Andersson
Knowing Me, Knowing You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Knowing Me, Knowing You
Last played on
Stig Anderson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist