Ralph SharonBorn 17 September 1923. Died 31 March 2015
Ralph Sharon
1923-09-17
Ralph Sharon Biography (Wikipedia)
Ralph Simon Sharon (September 17, 1923 – March 31, 2015) was an Anglo-American jazz pianist and arranger.
Ralph Sharon Tracks
Jerome Kern Medley
Medley. A Fine Romance
I Love Paris
Strike Up The Band
Count Basie & Tony Bennett, Snooky Young, Wendell Culley, Thad Jones, Joe Newman, Al Grey, Henry Coker, Benny Powell, Marshall Royal, Billy Mitchell, Frank Wess, FRANK FOSTER, Charlie Fowlkes, Ralph Sharon, Freddie Green, EDDIE JONES, Sonny Payne, Tony Bennett & Count Basie & Tony Bennett
A nightingale sang in Berkeley Square
Jimmy Skidmore
A nightingale sang in Berkeley Square
A nightingale sang in Berkeley Square
Don't Be That Way
Its Only A Paper Moon
Easter Parade
Slaughter On Tenth Avenue
The Folk Who Live on the Hill
