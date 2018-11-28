PondRock band from Perth, Australia. Formed 2008
Pond
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02tw0q2.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/69ac44f7-c80d-47b4-9bc8-fcc758d209e6
Pond Biography (Wikipedia)
Pond is a psychedelic rock band from Perth, Western Australia, formed in 2008. Featuring a revolving line-up, the band currently consists of Nick Allbrook, Jay Watson, Joe Ryan and Jamie Terry.
Pond often shares its members with fellow Australian psychedelic rock band Tame Impala. Jay Watson is a full member of both acts, while Pond band leader Nick Allbrook contributed to both bands from 2009 until 2013. Current Tame Impala members Kevin Parker, Cam Avery and Julien Barbagallo are all former members of Pond, with Parker continuing to work with the band as its record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pond Tracks
Sort by
Sixteen Days
Pond
Sixteen Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw0q2.jpglink
Sixteen Days
Last played on
Man It Feels Like Space Again
Pond
Man It Feels Like Space Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw0q2.jpglink
Burnt Out Star
Pond
Burnt Out Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw0q2.jpglink
Burnt Out Star
Last played on
Cinders (Radio 1 Session, 1 Sept 1992)
Pond
Cinders (Radio 1 Session, 1 Sept 1992)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw0q2.jpglink
Cinders (Radio 1 Session, 1 Sept 1992)
Last played on
Fantastic Explosion Of Time (6 Music Session, 21 May 2012)
Pond
Fantastic Explosion Of Time (6 Music Session, 21 May 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw0q2.jpglink
Paint Me Silver
Pond
Paint Me Silver
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw0q2.jpglink
Paint Me Silver
Last played on
Elegant Design
Pond
Elegant Design
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw0q2.jpglink
Elegant Design
Last played on
Thirty Thousand Megatons (6 Music Session, 13 Feb 2017)
Pond
Thirty Thousand Megatons (6 Music Session, 13 Feb 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw0q2.jpglink
Sweep Me Off My Feet
Pond
Sweep Me Off My Feet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xl14s.jpglink
Sweep Me Off My Feet
Last played on
Spots (Radio 1 Session, 1 Sept 1992)
Pond
Spots (Radio 1 Session, 1 Sept 1992)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw0q2.jpglink
Spots (Radio 1 Session, 1 Sept 1992)
Pretty Thing (Radio 1 Session, 1 Sept 1992)
Pond
Pretty Thing (Radio 1 Session, 1 Sept 1992)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw0q2.jpglink
She's Asleep (Radio 1 Session, 1 Sept 1992)
Pond
She's Asleep (Radio 1 Session, 1 Sept 1992)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tw0q2.jpglink
Giant Tortoise
Pond
Giant Tortoise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hd31v.jpglink
Giant Tortoise
Last played on
Playlists featuring Pond
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e43g9r
Reading
2017-08-25T11:13:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02tw0q2.jpg
25
Aug
2017
Reading + Leeds: 2017
10:00
Reading
Pond Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard
-
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: The Musical Instrument Mission
-
“I think we might make 5 records this year, but we might not” - King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard are hard at work
-
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
-
Tame Impala - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
Tame Impala - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlights
-
'Who are you, and what are you doing with my band??' - Kevin Parker of Tame Impala talks cover songs
-
Kevin Parker: Should Music Be Free?
Back to artist