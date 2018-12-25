Charles MackerrasAustralian conductor. Born 17 November 1925. Died 14 July 2010
Charles Mackerras
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqrd9.jpg
1925-11-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/69a7d073-869e-4af2-a58b-a62fe34454d6
Charles Mackerras Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Alan Charles Maclaurin Mackerras AC CH CBE (17 November 1925 – 14 July 2010) was an Australian conductor. He was an authority on the operas of Janáček and Mozart, and the comic operas of Gilbert and Sullivan. He was long associated with the English National Opera (and its predecessor) and Welsh National Opera and was the first Australian chief conductor of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.
Charles Mackerras Tracks
Aprite un po' quegli occhi (The Marriage of Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Aprite un po' quegli occhi (The Marriage of Figaro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Aprite un po' quegli occhi (The Marriage of Figaro)
Last played on
Symphony No 1 in C major, Op 21 (4th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 1 in C major, Op 21 (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony No 1 in C major, Op 21 (4th mvt)
Last played on
Prelude; Mazurka (Coppélia Suite)
Léo Delibes
Prelude; Mazurka (Coppélia Suite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br18p.jpglink
Prelude; Mazurka (Coppélia Suite)
Last played on
Pineapple Poll (Opening Dance)
Arthur Sullivan
Pineapple Poll (Opening Dance)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Pineapple Poll (Opening Dance)
Last played on
Symphony No 38 in D major, K 504, 'Prague' (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No 38 in D major, K 504, 'Prague' (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Symphony No 38 in D major, K 504, 'Prague' (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja (The Magic Flute)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja (The Magic Flute)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja (The Magic Flute)
Last played on
Invitation to the Dance
Carl Maria von Weber
Invitation to the Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Invitation to the Dance
Last played on
Recitative: Blick Auf, Nacht Bedecket / Aria: Das Volk das im Dunkeln wandelt / Chorus: Uns ist Zum Heil ein ind geboren
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Recitative: Blick Auf, Nacht Bedecket / Aria: Das Volk das im Dunkeln wandelt / Chorus: Uns ist Zum Heil ein ind geboren
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Recitative: Blick Auf, Nacht Bedecket / Aria: Das Volk das im Dunkeln wandelt / Chorus: Uns ist Zum Heil ein ind geboren
Last played on
Taras Bulba - 1st movement The Death of Andrei
Leos Janáček
Taras Bulba - 1st movement The Death of Andrei
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
Taras Bulba - 1st movement The Death of Andrei
Orchestra
Last played on
In nature's realm [V prirode] - overture Op.91
Antonín Dvořák
In nature's realm [V prirode] - overture Op.91
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
In nature's realm [V prirode] - overture Op.91
Last played on
Deh, vieni alla finestra (Don Giovanni)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Deh, vieni alla finestra (Don Giovanni)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Deh, vieni alla finestra (Don Giovanni)
Performer
Last played on
Mass (Op.123) in D major "Missa solemnis"
Ludwig van Beethoven
Mass (Op.123) in D major "Missa solemnis"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Mass (Op.123) in D major "Missa solemnis"
Choir
Last played on
Cortège de Bacchus (Sylvia)
Léo Delibes
Cortège de Bacchus (Sylvia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br18p.jpglink
Cortège de Bacchus (Sylvia)
Last played on
Theme and Variations (Les deux pigeons)
André Messager
Theme and Variations (Les deux pigeons)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrd9.jpglink
Theme and Variations (Les deux pigeons)
Orchestra
Last played on
The Waltz Song from Merrie England
Edward German
The Waltz Song from Merrie England
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br199.jpglink
The Waltz Song from Merrie England
Singer
Last played on
Hansel Und Gretel (Overture)
Engelbert Humperdinck
Hansel Und Gretel (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br469.jpglink
Hansel Und Gretel (Overture)
Last played on
Italian Symphony final mvt Salterello
Felix Mendelssohn
Italian Symphony final mvt Salterello
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Italian Symphony final mvt Salterello
Last played on
Commedia (The Lady and the Fool)
Giuseppe Verdi
Commedia (The Lady and the Fool)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Commedia (The Lady and the Fool)
Last played on
Symphony No 29 in A major, K 201 (4th mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No 29 in A major, K 201 (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Symphony No 29 in A major, K 201 (4th mvt)
Last played on
Symphony No 5 in B flat major, (4th mvt)
Franz Schubert
Symphony No 5 in B flat major, (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Symphony No 5 in B flat major, (4th mvt)
Last played on
Fantastic Scherzo, Op 25
Josef Suk
Fantastic Scherzo, Op 25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc90l.jpglink
Fantastic Scherzo, Op 25
Last played on
Symphony No 1 in C major, Op 21 (2nd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 1 in C major, Op 21 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony No 1 in C major, Op 21 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Symphony No 32 in G major, K 318 (1st mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No 32 in G major, K 318 (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Symphony No 32 in G major, K 318 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Symphony No. 7 in A major
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No. 7 in A major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony No. 7 in A major
Last played on
Overture - The Mikado
Arthur Sullivan
Overture - The Mikado
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Overture - The Mikado
Last played on
Fantastic Scherzo op.25
Josef Suk
Fantastic Scherzo op.25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc90l.jpglink
Fantastic Scherzo op.25
Last played on
Un bel dì vedremo (Madam Butterfly)
Giacomo Puccini
Un bel dì vedremo (Madam Butterfly)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Un bel dì vedremo (Madam Butterfly)
Last played on
Symphony No 4 in A major, Op 90, 'Italian' (1st mvt)
Felix Mendelssohn
Symphony No 4 in A major, Op 90, 'Italian' (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Symphony No 4 in A major, Op 90, 'Italian' (1st mvt)
Last played on
Rusalka, Act 1: Song to the Moon
Antonín Dvořák
Rusalka, Act 1: Song to the Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Rusalka, Act 1: Song to the Moon
Last played on
Ebben, ne andro lontana (La Wally)
Alfredo Catalani
Ebben, ne andro lontana (La Wally)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzyd.jpglink
Ebben, ne andro lontana (La Wally)
Last played on
Capriccio espagnol, Op 34
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Capriccio espagnol, Op 34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Capriccio espagnol, Op 34
Last played on
Los esclavos felices (Overture)
Juan Crisóstomo de Arriaga
Los esclavos felices (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrd9.jpglink
Los esclavos felices (Overture)
Last played on
Scherzo capriccioso, Op 66
Antonín Dvořák
Scherzo capriccioso, Op 66
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Scherzo capriccioso, Op 66
Last played on
Scheherazade, Op 35 (The Sea and Sinbad's Ship)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Scheherazade, Op 35 (The Sea and Sinbad's Ship)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Scheherazade, Op 35 (The Sea and Sinbad's Ship)
Last played on
Dream Children, Op 43 (No 2)
Edward Elgar
Dream Children, Op 43 (No 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Dream Children, Op 43 (No 2)
Last played on
Symphony No 32 in G major, K 318 (Overture)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No 32 in G major, K 318 (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Symphony No 32 in G major, K 318 (Overture)
Last played on
Valse Sentimentale
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Valse Sentimentale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Valse Sentimentale
Last played on
Dance of the Bumblebee (Spalicek)
Bohuslav Martinu
Dance of the Bumblebee (Spalicek)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8j.jpglink
Dance of the Bumblebee (Spalicek)
Last played on
Legend in G minor, Op. 59 No.3
Antonín Dvořák
Legend in G minor, Op. 59 No.3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Legend in G minor, Op. 59 No.3
Last played on
Va tacito (from Giulio Cesare)
George Frideric Handel
Va tacito (from Giulio Cesare)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Va tacito (from Giulio Cesare)
Orchestra
Last played on
Exsultate, jubilate, K 165
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Exsultate, jubilate, K 165
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Exsultate, jubilate, K 165
Last played on
The Makropulos Case (Final scene)
Leos Janáček
The Makropulos Case (Final scene)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
The Makropulos Case (Final scene)
Last played on
Tarantella (The Lady and the Fool)
Giuseppe Verdi
Tarantella (The Lady and the Fool)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Tarantella (The Lady and the Fool)
Last played on
Soave sia il vento (Così fan tutte)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Soave sia il vento (Così fan tutte)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Soave sia il vento (Così fan tutte)
Last played on
Merci, jeunes amies (Les Vespres siciliennes)
Giuseppe Verdi
Merci, jeunes amies (Les Vespres siciliennes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Merci, jeunes amies (Les Vespres siciliennes)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3dzc8
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-11T11:03:30
11
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 12
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e86hn3
Royal Albert Hall
2009-07-25T11:03:30
25
Jul
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 41
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecm8gw
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-16T11:03:30
16
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2007: Prom 21 - Brass Day
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ef6rzc
Royal Albert Hall
2007-07-28T11:03:30
28
Jul
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 21 - Brass Day
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2006: Prom 72
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex4j5v
Royal Albert Hall
2006-09-08T11:03:30
8
Sep
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 72
Royal Albert Hall
