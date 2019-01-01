Bob AtcherBorn 11 May 1914. Died 31 October 1993
Bob Atcher
1914-05-11
Bob Atcher Biography (Wikipedia)
James Robert Owen "Bob" Atcher (May 11, 1914 – October 31, 1993) was an American country musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
