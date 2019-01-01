Luca CarboniBorn 12 October 1962
Luca Carboni
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962-10-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/69a5a5ae-d8b0-44e5-94ef-8973b374da84
Luca Carboni Biography (Wikipedia)
Luca Carboni (born 12 October 1962) is an Italian singer-songwriter. He debuted in 1981 as guitarist in the band Teobaldi Rock, publishing his first solo album in 1983. He always distinguished for his intimistic style.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Luca Carboni Tracks
Sort by
Luca Carboni Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist