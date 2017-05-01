The Innocents50s/60s group a.k.a. Kathy Young & The Innocents. Formed 1958
The Innocents
1958
The Innocents Biography (Wikipedia)
The Innocents were an American pop group from Sun Valley, California. The trio existed primarily between 1958 and 1964, although they did regroup in the 1990s.
Honest I Do
I'm Behind You
Lonely Woman
