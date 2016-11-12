Ian CarrTrumpet. Born 21 April 1933. Died 25 February 2009
Ian Carr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4f6.jpg
1933-04-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/69a178fa-34d5-4283-9aed-691a2d5fc45d
Ian Carr Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian Carr (21 April 1933 – 25 February 2009) was a Scottish jazz musician, composer, writer, and educator. Carr performed and recorded with the Rendell-Carr quintet and jazz-rock band Nucleus, and was an associate professor at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London. He also wrote biographies of musicians Keith Jarrett and Miles Davis.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ian Carr Tracks
Sort by
Gone With the Weed
Ian Carr
Gone With the Weed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f6.jpglink
Gone With the Weed
Last played on
Come Unto These Yellow Sands
Ian Carr
Come Unto These Yellow Sands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f6.jpglink
Come Unto These Yellow Sands
Last played on
Snakehips Dream
Karl Jenkins
Snakehips Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fq3wq.jpglink
Snakehips Dream
Composer
Last played on
Persephone's Jive
Ian Carr
Persephone's Jive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f6.jpglink
Persephone's Jive
Last played on
Playlists featuring Ian Carr
Ian Carr Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist