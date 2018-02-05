Robert DauberBorn 27 August 1922. Died 24 March 1945
Robert Dauber
1922-08-27
Robert Dauber Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Dauber (1922–1945) was a German composer, pianist and cellist. He was a son of the bandleader Dol Dauber. He was imprisoned in Theresienstadt concentration camp, where he participated in the musical life. He performed the cello part in the opera Brundibár. He died in Dachau. A Serenade for violin and piano is his only preserved composition.
Serenade
Robert Dauber
Serenade
Serenade
