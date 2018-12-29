FeltUK 80s indie pop band. Formed 1979. Disbanded 1989
Felt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6999f790-25f4-44a3-b745-1e3e01fde0f5
Felt Biography (Wikipedia)
Felt were an English rock band, formed in 1979 in Water Orton, Warwickshire and led by the mononymous Lawrence. They were active for ten years through the 1980s, releasing ten singles and ten albums. The band's name was inspired by Tom Verlaine's emphasis of the word "felt" in the Television song "Venus".
Felt, whose sound became known as jangle pop, have been cited as an influence by Belle and Sebastian's Stuart Murdoch and Tim Burgess of The Charlatans, as well as by alternative rock bands Manic Street Preachers, Girls, and The Tyde.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Felt Tracks
Sort by
Ballad Of The Band
Felt
Ballad Of The Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ballad Of The Band
Last played on
Press Softly On The Brakes Holly
Felt
Press Softly On The Brakes Holly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Press Softly On The Brakes Holly
Last played on
Primitive Painters
Felt
Primitive Painters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Primitive Painters
Last played on
Mexican Bandits
Felt
Mexican Bandits
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mexican Bandits
Last played on
Jewels Are Set In Crowns
Felt
Jewels Are Set In Crowns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jewels Are Set In Crowns
Last played on
Sapphire Mansions
Felt
Sapphire Mansions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sapphire Mansions
Last played on
The Day The Rain Came Down (Radio 1 Janice Long Session, 12 Feb 1986)
Felt
The Day The Rain Came Down (Radio 1 Janice Long Session, 12 Feb 1986)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
September Lady
Felt
September Lady
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
September Lady
Last played on
Sunlight Bathed The Golden Glow
Felt
Sunlight Bathed The Golden Glow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunlight Bathed The Golden Glow
Last played on
Grey Streets
Felt
Grey Streets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grey Streets
Last played on
Penelope Tree
Felt
Penelope Tree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Penelope Tree
Last played on
Jewel Sky
Felt
Jewel Sky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jewel Sky
Last played on
Elegance In D
Felt
Elegance In D
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elegance In D
Last played on
Something Sends Me To Sleep
Felt
Something Sends Me To Sleep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something Sends Me To Sleep
Last played on
Whirlpool Vision Of Shame
Felt
Whirlpool Vision Of Shame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whirlpool Vision Of Shame
Last played on
The World Is As Soft As Lace
Felt
The World Is As Soft As Lace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The World Is As Soft As Lace
Last played on
She Lives By The Castle
Felt
She Lives By The Castle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Lives By The Castle
Last played on
A Wave Crashed on Rocks
Felt
A Wave Crashed on Rocks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Wave Crashed on Rocks
Last played on
Get Out Of My Mirror
Felt
Get Out Of My Mirror
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Out Of My Mirror
Last played on
All the People I Like Are Those That Are Dead (Radio 1 Andy Kershaw Session, 27 Aug 1986)
Felt
All the People I Like Are Those That Are Dead (Radio 1 Andy Kershaw Session, 27 Aug 1986)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When the Dawn Starts Creeping In (Radio 1 Andy Kershaw Session, 27 Aug 1986)
Felt
When the Dawn Starts Creeping In (Radio 1 Andy Kershaw Session, 27 Aug 1986)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Train Above The City
Felt
Train Above The City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Train Above The City
Last played on
Hours Of Darkness Have Changed My Mind
Felt
Hours Of Darkness Have Changed My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hours Of Darkness Have Changed My Mind
Last played on
Book Of Swords
Felt
Book Of Swords
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Book Of Swords
Last played on
Apple Boutique
Felt
Apple Boutique
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Apple Boutique
Last played on
I Didn't Mean To Hurt You (Radio 1 Janice Long Session, 12 Feb 1986)
Felt
I Didn't Mean To Hurt You (Radio 1 Janice Long Session, 12 Feb 1986)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caspian Sea (Radio 1 Session, 12 Feb 1986)
Felt
Caspian Sea (Radio 1 Session, 12 Feb 1986)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Felt Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist