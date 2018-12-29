Felt were an English rock band, formed in 1979 in Water Orton, Warwickshire and led by the mononymous Lawrence. They were active for ten years through the 1980s, releasing ten singles and ten albums. The band's name was inspired by Tom Verlaine's emphasis of the word "felt" in the Television song "Venus".

Felt, whose sound became known as jangle pop, have been cited as an influence by Belle and Sebastian's Stuart Murdoch and Tim Burgess of The Charlatans, as well as by alternative rock bands Manic Street Preachers, Girls, and The Tyde.