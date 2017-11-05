Chucho ValdésBorn 9 October 1941
Chucho Valdés
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1941-10-09
Chucho Valdés Biography (Wikipedia)
Jesús Valdés Rodríguez, better known as Chucho Valdés (born October 9, 1941), is a Cuban pianist, bandleader, composer and arranger whose career spans over 50 years. An original member of the Orquesta Cubana de Música Moderna, in 1973 he founded the group Irakere, one of Cuba's best-known Latin jazz bands. Both his father, Bebo Valdés, and his son, Chuchito, are pianists as well. He has won six Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
