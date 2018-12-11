James Griffett
James Griffett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6998a82c-81cd-4aa8-80d3-5016c138c4c3
James Griffett Tracks
Sort by
Kyrie from Missa Sancti Henrici (1701)
Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber
Kyrie from Missa Sancti Henrici (1701)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br15l.jpglink
Kyrie from Missa Sancti Henrici (1701)
Performer
Last played on
Three motets from "Sacrae Cantiones"
Ivan Lukačić
Three motets from "Sacrae Cantiones"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three motets from "Sacrae Cantiones"
Last played on
Missa Sancti Henrici (1701)
Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber
Missa Sancti Henrici (1701)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br15l.jpglink
Missa Sancti Henrici (1701)
Last played on
Three motets ('Sacrae Cantiones')
Ivan Lukačić
Three motets ('Sacrae Cantiones')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mzl1f.jpglink
Three motets ('Sacrae Cantiones')
Conductor
Last played on
The Curlew (He hears the cry of the sedge)
Peter Warlock
The Curlew (He hears the cry of the sedge)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br456.jpglink
The Curlew (He hears the cry of the sedge)
Last played on
A Japanese lullaby for voice and piano (feat. James Griffett)
Charles Villiers Stanford
A Japanese lullaby for voice and piano (feat. James Griffett)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc6.jpglink
A Japanese lullaby for voice and piano (feat. James Griffett)
Last played on
James Griffett Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist