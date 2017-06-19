Electric Sound of JoyFormed 1994. Disbanded 2001
Electric Sound of Joy
1994
Electric Sound of Joy Biography (Wikipedia)
Electric Sound of Joy were a rock band formed in Chesterfield in 1994 They released an eponymous album in 1999 and also recorded a Peel Session.
Electric Sound of Joy Tracks
Play Away (Radio 1Session, 25 Nov 1997)
Electric Sound of Joy
Our Flag (Radio 1Session, 25 Nov 1997)
Electric Sound of Joy
Play Away
Electric Sound of Joy
Play Away
Last played on
Total Turn
Electric Sound of Joy
Total Turn
Last played on
Don't Waste My Time (Radio 1Session, 25 Nov 1997)
Electric Sound of Joy
Our Flag - BBC Session 25/11/1997
Electric Sound of Joy
Our Flag - BBC Session 25/11/1997
Last played on
Play Away - BBC Session 25/11/1997
Electric Sound of Joy
Play Away - BBC Session 25/11/1997
Last played on
