Chico HamiltonBorn 21 September 1921. Died 25 November 2013
Chico Hamilton
1921-09-21
Chico Hamilton Biography (Wikipedia)
Foreststorn "Chico" Hamilton, (September 20, 1921 – November 25, 2013) was an American jazz drummer and bandleader.
He came to prominence as sideman with the likes of Lester Young, Gerry Mulligan, Count Basie and Lena Horne. Hamilton then struck out as a bandleader, first with a quintet featuring the cello as a lead instrument, an unusual choice for a jazz band in the 1950s, and subsequently leading a number of groups over the years that performed cool jazz, post bop and jazz fusion.
Chico Hamilton Tracks
Ce Ee Jaa
Chico Hamilton
Ce Ee Jaa
Ce Ee Jaa
Ce Ee Jaa
Last played on
Katz Up
Chico Hamilton
Katz Up
Katz Up
Katz Up
Last played on
Newport News
Chico Hamilton
Newport News
Newport News
Newport News
Last played on
El Toro
Chico Hamilton
El Toro
El Toro
El Toro
Last played on
Seduction In The Dark
Chico Hamilton
Seduction In The Dark
Seduction In The Dark
Seduction In The Dark
Last played on
A Rose for Brooker
Chico Hamilton
A Rose for Brooker
A Rose for Brooker
A Rose for Brooker
Last played on
Passin' Thru
Chico Hamilton
Passin' Thru
Passin' Thru
Passin' Thru
Last played on
Abdullah & Abraham
Chico Hamilton
Abdullah & Abraham
Abdullah & Abraham
Abdullah & Abraham
Last played on
Mysterious Maiden
Chico Hamilton
Mysterious Maiden
Mysterious Maiden
Mysterious Maiden
Last played on
For Mods Only
Chico Hamilton
For Mods Only
For Mods Only
For Mods Only
Last played on
Goodbye Baby Blues
Chico Hamilton
Goodbye Baby Blues
Goodbye Baby Blues
Goodbye Baby Blues
Last played on
It Don't Mean A Thing
The Chico Hamilton Quintet
It Don't Mean A Thing
It Don't Mean A Thing
It Don't Mean A Thing
Last played on
The Morning After
Chico Hamilton
The Morning After
The Morning After
The Morning After
Last played on
The Morning After
Chico Hamilton
The Morning After
The Morning After
The Morning After
Last played on
My Funny Valentine
Chet Baker
My Funny Valentine
My Funny Valentine
My Funny Valentine
Last played on
Satin Doll
Chico Hamilton
Satin Doll
Satin Doll
Satin Doll
Last played on
My Funny Valentine
Gerry Mulligan Quartet
My Funny Valentine
My Funny Valentine
My Funny Valentine
Last played on
Susan (The Sage)
Chico Hamilton
Susan (The Sage)
Susan (The Sage)
Susan (The Sage)
Last played on
Spectacular
Chico Hamilton
Spectacular
Spectacular
Spectacular
Last played on
The Sage
Chico Hamilton
The Sage
The Sage
The Sage
Last played on
Carioca
Gerry Mulligan Quartet
Carioca
Carioca
Carioca
Last played on
Carol's Walk
Chico Hamilton
Carol's Walk
Carol's Walk
Carol's Walk
Last played on
Lord Randell
Paul Horn
Lord Randell
Lord Randell
Lord Randell
Composer
Last played on
Bernie's Tune (feat. Bernard Miller, Bobby Whitlock & Chico Hamilton)
Gerry Mulligan
Bernie's Tune (feat. Bernard Miller, Bobby Whitlock & Chico Hamilton)
Bernie's Tune (feat. Bernard Miller, Bobby Whitlock & Chico Hamilton)
Bernie's Tune (feat. Bernard Miller, Bobby Whitlock & Chico Hamilton)
Last played on
Porch Light
Chico Hamilton
Porch Light
Porch Light
Porch Light
Last played on
Walkin' Shoes (feat. Gerry Mulligan, Chico Hamilton & Bobby Whitlock)
Chet Baker
Walkin' Shoes (feat. Gerry Mulligan, Chico Hamilton & Bobby Whitlock)
Walkin' Shoes (feat. Gerry Mulligan, Chico Hamilton & Bobby Whitlock)
Walkin' Shoes (feat. Gerry Mulligan, Chico Hamilton & Bobby Whitlock)
My Funny Valentine
Chet Baker
My Funny Valentine
My Funny Valentine
My Funny Valentine
Carioca (feat. Gerry Mulligan, Chico Hamilton & Carson Smith)
Chet Baker
Carioca (feat. Gerry Mulligan, Chico Hamilton & Carson Smith)
Carioca (feat. Gerry Mulligan, Chico Hamilton & Carson Smith)
Carioca (feat. Gerry Mulligan, Chico Hamilton & Carson Smith)
Lullaby of the Leaves
Bob Whitlock, Chet Baker, Gerry Mulligan & Chico Hamilton
Lullaby of the Leaves
Lullaby of the Leaves
Lullaby of the Leaves
Performer
Lord Randell (feat. Paul Horn)
Chico Hamilton
Lord Randell (feat. Paul Horn)
Lord Randell (feat. Paul Horn)
Lord Randell (feat. Paul Horn)
Last played on
Blue Sands (feat. Chico Hamilton)
The Chico Hamilton Quintet
Blue Sands (feat. Chico Hamilton)
Blue Sands (feat. Chico Hamilton)
Blue Sands (feat. Chico Hamilton)
Last played on
Let's Play The Melody
Chico Hamilton
Let's Play The Melody
Let's Play The Melody
Let's Play The Melody
Jonaleh
Chico Hamilton
Jonaleh
Jonaleh
Jonaleh
Penthouse A
Chico Hamilton
Penthouse A
Penthouse A
Penthouse A
Buddy Boo
Chico Hamilton
Buddy Boo
Buddy Boo
Buddy Boo
Last played on
A Nice Day
Chico Hamilton
A Nice Day
A Nice Day
A Nice Day
Last played on
Conquistadores
Chico Hamilton
Conquistadores
Conquistadores
Conquistadores
Last played on
Los Conquistadores Pt.1
Chico Hamilton
Los Conquistadores Pt.1
Los Conquistadores Pt.1
Los Conquistadores Pt.1
Last played on
