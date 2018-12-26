The death of André Caplet from gas poisoning on 22 April 1925 was one of the most severe losses for French music during the inter-war years. Born in Le Havre, he entered the Paris Conservatoire in 1896 and in 1901 gained first prize in the Prix de Rome competition with his cantata Myrrha (Ravel came third). Originality was not a prime requirement for this exercise, but Caplet's command of the orchestra (at 22) was exceptional, with Wagnerisms restrained enough not to frighten the examiners. He had already begun to learn his trade as a conductor by directing the incidental music at the OdŽon theatre and on his return from Rome, after a spell as timpanist for the Orchestre Colonne, he became its assistant conductor.

In 1907 he was introduced to Debussy, who instantly recognised what he called Caplet's "solid good taste". Caplet produced a series of transcriptions and orchestrations of Debussy's music and in 1911 conducted the premiere of Le martyre de Saint Sebastien, largely orchestrated by him. He also acted as Debussy's proofreader, earning from him the sobriquet 'the graveyard for errors'. In the meantime he had been writing on his own account a number of songs whose titles ('Dans la fontaine', 'Papillons', 'Chanson d'automne') demonstrate a fidelity to the ethos of the late 19th century. But he also experimented with new textures, as in his beautiful Septet for string quartet and three wordless female voices of 1909.

In 1910 he was appointed conductor of the Boston Opera Company. He then came back to France to join the French army in 1914 and saw action. His experiences strengthened his religious faith and while at the front he wrote his three Prires, settings of the Lord's Prayer, the Hail Mary and the Creed. After the Armistice he initially returned to his life as a conductor, at the Paris Opéra and elsewhere, but the effects of gas forced him to rein in his activities and devote himself to composition. Many of the works of his last eight years are of a religious cast, though not the delightful Trois fables de La Fontaine, which marry humour with Schoenbergian chromaticism. In his Conte fantastique, after Poe's The Masque of the Red Death, of which he had made a version in 1908, revised in 1922-3, he revolutionised the French tradition of harp-writing, just as Le miroir de Jesus presented plainsong in a modern context. His last completed work, the épiphanie for cello and orchestra, was chosen by Henri Dutilleux to accompany his Cello Concerto on a recent disc.

Programme note © Roger Nichols